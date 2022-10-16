Slater announces £2.9m funding to tackle ‘nature emergency’

Projects which protect wildlife and restore forests will share £2.9 million under a plan to address the “nature emergency”.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater announced the funding on the second day of the Scottish Green Party’s conference in Dundee.

She said £1.3 million will go towards plans for restoring Scotland’s threatened Atlantic rainforest.

A new Species on the Edge project will receive £500,000 to help protect and recover 37 of Scotland’s most vulnerable species – such as the great yellow bumblebee and the Scottish primrose.

Green minister @lornaslater has announced a new package of funding measures to accelerate Scotland's response to the ongoing nature and climate emergencies, and counter Tory attack on our environment. #SGPconf 🧵 pic.twitter.com/jJojF2NPIL — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) October 16, 2022

A further £200,000 will go to the Green Action Trust to help expand nature networks, supporting its work with local communities across Scotland to restore woodlands and wetlands.

Green co-leader Ms Slater told party members on Sunday: “We are in the midst of a nature crisis that represents an existential threat to humanity.

“Just this week the WWF’s Living Planet Report revealed that global wildlife populations have shrunk by 70% in the last 50 years.

“Scotland has, I’m afraid, led that decline. We have one of the most degraded natural environments in the world.

“That decline continues, with Scottish wildlife populations falling by 24% since 1994.

The new 'Species on the Edge' project will go forward to help protect and recover 37 of Scotland's most vulnerable species such as the great yellow bumblebee. #SGPconf 🧵 pic.twitter.com/fSznCy84fD — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) October 16, 2022

“Greens in Government are working on the solutions.

“We are committed to the transformational change that is needed to restore our natural environment.

“To working with communities, farmers and fishers to redefine our relationship with the natural world.

“As the minister for biodiversity, I am overseeing the most ambitious programme to tackle the nature crisis we have ever seen.

“This is an emergency that requires urgent and far-reaching action.

“That’s why today I am announcing an immediate £2.9 million package of measures that will accelerate our response to the nature emergency.”