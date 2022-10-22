Scots over age of 50 to be offered winter vaccines

People in Scotland over the age of 50 and who have no underlying health conditions will start being called to book a winter vaccine from Monday.

Those aged between 50 and 64 are being encouraged to get the jab to protect against Covid-19 and flu, and to help ease pressure on the NHS over the winter months.

Appointments can be made on the NHS Inform website from Monday.

These can also be rescheduled online – with a national helpline available for those without internet access.

The announcement comes as Scotland has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated one in 35 people in Scotland had the virus in the week up to October 10.

Equivalent to about 144,400 people, the figure is a rise from one in 50 people in the week up to September 29 – the most recent previous statistic.

More than 870,000 people have come forward for a Covid-19 and flu vaccine, including healthcare staff, care home residents, over 65s and those at high risk, according to the Scottish Government.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said uptake of the vaccines has been “encouraging” and that people who are vaccinated are “less likely to become seriously unwell from Covid-19 or flu”.

“The flu virus is always changing and Covid-19 protection can fade over time so I would ask everyone eligible to take up the offer of their winter vaccines so we can all stay safe over the winter months,” she said.

More than two million Scots are being offered both vaccines during the course of the winter vaccine programme.

So far, 1,741,484 Covid-19 and flu vaccines have been delivered since the programme launched at the end of August.

Both new bivalent vaccines, which target Omicron and the original variant of Covid-19, are being deployed alongside existing vaccines, though the vaccination individuals receive will depend on age and vaccine availability.