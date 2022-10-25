Search

25 Oct 2022

Drivers urged to check dashboard for brake fault after wires cut

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

Motorists have been warned to check their vehicles after brake wires were cut seemingly at random in North Lanarkshire, leaving drivers at risk at spinning out of control.

Between August and October, up to 10 vehicles in the Langside Avenue and West Avenue area of Viewpark had cables to the vital anti-lock braking system cut, reducing their stopping performance.

Pc Neill Campbell urged people to look out for a light on the dashboard which will alert drivers to the brake fault, and said “why someone would commit this reckless act has still to be established”.

He added: “There doesn’t appear to be any link between anyone involved other than they live in this particular area.

“We have had no reports of this happening anywhere else in the Viewpark or wider Lanarkshire area. At this time, it appears to be completely random but concentrated in this particular area.”

The anti-lock braking system is designed to stop vehicles skidding when the brakes are applied sharply, and if disabled it can lose traction and cause the driver to lose control of the steering.

The judder of the anti-lock system will be familiar to anyone who has been asked to perform an emergency stop on their driving test as the brakes rapidly engage and release, but it only activates in certain circumstances to prevent wheels from locking up and spinning out of control.

When the wires are cut the brakes will still work, but the stopping distance will be increased.

Pc Campbell said officers will “continue to patrol the area” but appealed for people to check dashcam footage or doorbell cameras for anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles and, if anything it spotted, to contact Police Scotland.

“Officers have attended local community meetings to advise of the vandalisms and have been carrying out inquiries in the area since it was first reported to police,” he said.

“Local CCTV and doorbell footage has been checked in the streets affected but so far no-one has been seen at the vehicles.”

He said anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3118 of August 26.

