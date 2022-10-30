Search

30 Oct 2022

Man seriously injured in altercation following car crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 12:02 PM

A man has been seriously injured in an altercation following a car crash in Johnstone.

Police received a report of a collision between two cars in Elm Drive at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

A disturbance then flared up involving a number of people from the two vehicles, resulting in a 21-year-old man being assaulted.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now seeking information about the incident.

Detective Constable Jade Clark, of Paisley police station, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are working to establish the full circumstances and identify the people involved in this incident.

“Our inquiries suggest other people were in the area at the time of the incident and they may have dashcam or mobile phone footage which could help our investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1930 of October 27, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

