Man charged over North Lanarkshire death

A man has been charged following the death of another man in North Lanarkshire.

Kevan Doyle, 43, died at Glencleland Road, Wishaw, after an incident at about 8.50pm on Friday.

Police said that a 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison of Police Scotland’s major investigations team said: “Our thoughts are with Kevan’s family and friends and they are being provided with support by specialist officers.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“There will likely be a police presence in the area as our investigation continues and I would like to thank the local community for their assistance with our inquiries.”