National Lottery awards £11m to projects dealing with cost-of-living crisis

More than £11 million of National Lottery funding has been awarded to organisations supporting those bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis across Scotland.

Almost 300 community projects have been awarded a share of the National Lottery’s community fund which will keep vital local facilities and services running heading into winter.

Lothian Centre for Inclusive Living (LCiL) has been awarded £131,306, which secures the service for a further three years. The centre provides disabled people with advice, advocacy and support to live independently.

Callum Odgen, disability information services co-ordinator, LCiL, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis adding to the existing social and financial impact of Covid-19 felt by people across Scotland, this award will help ensure that we continue to be at the forefront of providing support to those who need it in Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

Dundee-based charity Just Bee Productions has been awarded £134,191 to continue providing thousands of hot meals and food parcels every year and activities for families such as creative writing support and production-based sessions.

Claire Bee, chief executive, Just Bee, said: “With this support, our charity is able to continue to provide immediate and ongoing support to individuals and families in Dundee through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We provide thousands of free hot meals and food parcels year and we also have an exciting programme of recreational activities for adults and families.

“This funding guarantees that our crucial services will continue to reach the most vulnerable people in society and offer a lifeline to people at their time of need.”

Adults furthest removed from the job market will get help in building their skills and confidence through work by the Celtic FC Foundation. It will use the £64,163 award to help them take the first step towards employment.

Tony Hamilton, chief executive, Celtic FC Foundation, said: “We are exceptionally grateful for this funding, made possible by National Lottery players.

“This vital assistance will allow us to develop and improve our Gateway to Health and Opportunity Project, which supports those aged over 18, living in some of our most deprived Glasgow communities, who are affected by loneliness, mental health issues and chaotic lifestyles.”

North Ayrshire Foodbank will provide a space for local people to come together during the coldest months of the year with a £10,000 grant.

Craig Crosthwaite, development manager, North Ayrshire Foodbank, said: “As well as providing hot drinks and meals, our welfare rights officer and other agencies will be on hand to provide advice and advocacy to help people maximise their income and reduce household expenditure.

“Being able to offer an opportunity like this for those in need of heat as well as food will be a lifeline for many households in our local community.”

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland chair, The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “This latest round of funding is one of the ways we are directing our National Lottery funding to support people and communities facing difficult circumstances.

“Our message to community groups across Scotland is that we are here for you and our role, as a funder, is to continue to listen and to be flexible and responsive to the challenges and pressures you are facing.

“It’s all thanks to National Lottery players that we are able to help give charities and community groups throughout Scotland greater certainty during this critical time.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.