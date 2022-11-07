Motorcylist dies after crash involving car

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, which involved a black and red BMW K 1300 S motorbike and a Peugeot 2008 car, happened on the on the A760 between Largs and Kilbirnie in North Ayrshire at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No-one else was injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already contacted police to get in touch.

“In particular I would ask any motorists with dash-cam footage to check it to see if they may have information that could assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2278 of Sunday November 6, 2022.

The road was closed for crash scene investigations following the collision and re-opened at around 12.45am on Monday.