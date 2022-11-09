Unpopular decisions may be needed to ease pressure on NHS – Yousaf

NHS staff are “extraordinarily tired” and unpopular decisions may be required in order to free up hospital capacity, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

During a visit to Wishaw General Hospital in North Lanarkshire on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf said staff had told him they are “really feeling the pressure” on emergency departments.

It comes after Scotland’s accident and emergency waiting time performance fell to record lows in the latest weekly figures.

The Health Secretary said bed blocking is a key issue putting pressure on hospitals.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Mr Yousaf said: “It’s exceptionally busy.

“The staff are extraordinarily tired, they tell me that they’re really feeling the pressure here in the ED (emergency) department.”

The most important issue is capacity, he said, and being able to discharge individuals who are clinically safe to leave hospital would make a “big, big difference”.

He said the Scottish Government and councils are looking at options they would not consider in “normal times”.

He said: “It may be unpopular for people, it may not be their first choice of care home for example, it may not be their second choice of care home.

“But we desperately need people out of acute sites and if there is a single bed available in the community, we’ve got to make sure it’s filled.”

Discussing the financial pressures on the NHS, Mr Yousaf was asked about the Scottish Government’s recent announcement of £5 million for countries in the global south to deal with the impact of climate change, and whether similar sums could be found for the health service.

Mr Yousaf said he disagrees with “taking money away” from the global south, adding: “You can make that argument if you wish, it’s not one I subscribe to.

“I think the nature of the problem that we’re facing here is one that is predominantly caused by the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy.”