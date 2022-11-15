Search

15 Nov 2022

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to get vaccinated as she gets booster jab

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Nicola Sturgeon has urged all eligible Scots to get their Covid-19 vaccine as she received her booster.

The First Minister, 52, is part of the over-50s group eligible for a vaccine booster, and received her Covid-19 booster and flu vaccine on Monday at Glasgow Central Mosque.

Speaking to the PA news agency after the jabs, the First Minister said she felt “okay”, adding that she encouraged everyone who could to take the vaccine.

“Covid is still circulating, we’ve had high levels of community circulation in recent weeks (and) a slight tailing off into the last week or so,” she said.

“As we get deeper into winter, a virus like this is always going to have the potential to circulate, and obviously we have concerns about flu circulating.

“My message to people is if you’re in one of the eligible groups for vaccination make sure you get vaccinated.

“It is, just as much this year as it was last year, the best way of protecting yourself.”

The First Minister also stressed the importance of measures that were commonplace during the pandemic continuing to be the norm.

“We can all continue to take the basic steps to reduce transmission as much as possible – good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings if you’re in a crowded place and think others around you might be vulnerable.

“Common sense remains our best friend as we try to counter this virus.”

The Scottish Government said that 2,726,478 Covid-19 and flu vaccines have been delivered to adults in Scotland since this year’s winter vaccine programme launched.

The Covid-19 vaccine is being given at the same time as the flu jab where possible, with 92.8% of those getting a Covid vaccine also getting their flu vaccine.

The 50-64 year-old cohort is currently being invited to book an appointment, following the rapid vaccination of frontline healthcare staff and the country’s most vulnerable, over-65s and those at high-risk, and care home residents.

Anyone who has missed an appointment can reschedule through the NHS Inform online booking portal.

News

