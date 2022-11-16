Search

16 Nov 2022

Scottish retailers facing toughest festive season in decade, says KPMG boss

Scottish retailers facing toughest festive season in decade, says KPMG boss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Retailers are facing one of their toughest festive seasons ever as inflation and living costs curb growth, figures suggest.

The industry had been showing signs of recovery after total sales in Scotland increased by 6.3% compared with October 2021, when 2.0% growth was recorded.

The figures have been adjusted due to inflationary rises; the year-on year change was 0.3% according to the Scottish Retail Sales Monitor, produced by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and KPMG.

A report showed that a portion of the sales growth is a reflection of rising inflation levels which are at historically high levels, rather than increased volumes.

Due to the inflationary pressure, the 6.3% increase does not show the full picture of sales volumes.

Paul Martin, partner and head of retail at KPMG, said: “The bottom line is that consumers are buying fewer products per shop. Sales across almost every category both online and in store fell year-on-year as consumers adjust to shrinking household incomes.

“Retailers will be hedging their bets on upcoming events such as the World Cup and Black Friday to boost sales during the crucial golden quarter.

“Given the economic headwinds, it is unlikely that the usual festive boost will be enough to counteract the ongoing issues that retailers face with rising costs, squeezed margins and falling demand.

“Whilst Christmas is by no means cancelled as consumers focus on one bright spot amongst the economic clouds, retailers are facing possibly their toughest festive season in a decade as shoppers look to trade down, search out bargains and purchase less to meet the economic challenges ahead.”

Non-food sales saw an increase of 2.4% in October, compared with the previous year’s increase of 4.8%.

Figures were again above the three-month average increase of 2.4%, but below the 12-month average of 26.9%, highlighting that people are prioritising where their money is spent.

When figures are adjusted for the estimated effect of online sales, the non-food sales total decreased by 0.5% in October, compared with a 0.4% increase in 2021.

This shows that food volumes continue to fall with customers have to pay more for fewer items.

David Lonsdale, of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers will be disappointed not to have seen any surge in sales either for Halloween or early Christmas-related trading.”

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head at the SRC added: “Despite being the first month of the golden trading quarter, retailers will be disappointed not to have seen any surge in sales either for Halloween or early Christmas-related trading.

“Food volumes continue to fall. That is having a knock-on effect on more discretionary retail spending, with the few signs of life being purchases of energy saving items such as air fryers for cooking, heated clothing airers and blankets.

“Weak trading is a huge concern for retailers who have suffered two successive poor Christmases.

“With costs skyrocketing, the pressure is building on retailers to deliver a good performance.

“However, the Scottish and UK governments need to urgently assess the costs they are adding to businesses and see where they could lighten the burden.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media