Search

15 Nov 2022

Ronnie O’Sullivan speaks of ‘imposter syndrome’ feeling after advancing in York

Ronnie O’Sullivan speaks of ‘imposter syndrome’ feeling after advancing in York

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 12:25 AM

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan eased into the last 16 of the UK Championship with a 6-2 win over Matthew Stevens but then admitted to feeling “impostor syndrome” and not wanting to play snooker right now.

The 46-year-old looked in good form at York Barbican and hit two century breaks to take a step towards claiming a record eighth title.

While O’Sullivan clinched a record-equalling seventh world crown in May and backed it up with victory at the Hong Kong Masters in front of 9,000 fans last month, he revealed his flatness after a routine round-one success on Monday.

“I feel flat, I’ll be honest with you,” he told BBC Two.

“I don’t really want to play snooker at the moment, I don’t play much snooker. I just listen to my body, listen to my mind and just go out there and treat it like a practice.

“One thing I am doing is applying myself mentally. Whether I play good or bad, I don’t really care and I will always apply myself well while I am out there, but I don’t feel buzzed up at the moment. I suppose that is normal.

“I am just here enjoying York – it is such a lovely place. I am going to be here for the duration, no matter what. I just like it here, you know.”

The world number one rejected suggestions in the summer he was the greatest in the sport’s history after his Crucible triumph.

And he again raised questions about how long he will continue to play snooker following this win over Welshman Stevens, who after taking the fifth frame to reduce the deficit to 3-2 had no answer to the Rocket.

O’Sullivan added: “I shouldn’t even be playing at my age really, by rights.

“Look at (Stephen) Hendry, (Steve) Davis and those guys, so I don’t take it too seriously and just find it quite funny I am still here. I feel like I have a bit of imposter syndrome.

“I felt happier when I lost them five finals because it felt right but when I’ve started to win a few tournaments, I don’t really feel like I deserve it or that I have played well enough.

“It feels like there has been a plot maybe to allow me to do it, so you feel like a bit of a fake.

“I feel a bit not good about it, so that is why when I won the worlds I was saying it wasn’t really a great thing for me because it put me in that place again of questioning myself and the game.

“I don’t get excited like I used to. I am here to do a job.”

O’Sullivan’s last-16 opponent will be Zhou Yuelong, who edged out Chinese compatriot Yan Bingtao 6-5.

Zhou made a strong start and produced a 128 break, the highest of the tournament so far, but had to hold his nerve to win a back-and-forth encounter in the afternoon session.

Jamie Clarke and Stuart Bingham progressed in the evening session on day three at the York Barbican.

Clarke won his all Welsh battle with Mark Williams 6-3, while four half-century breaks helped Bingham see off Liam Highfield 6-2.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media