25 Apr 2022

Bill Roache’s son captures ‘vibrant essence’ in photos marking his 90th

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Bill Roache’s son has captured his father’s “vibrant essence” in portraits celebrating his 90th birthday.

The Coronation Street legend, who has played Ken Barlow in the soap since its first episode, marked his milestone birthday on Monday.

His son Will has marked the occasion with new portraits taken at the family home in Cheshire, capturing Bill smiling and relaxed.

The veteran actor said: “Will is really talented, he studied photography when he was younger so he has a lot of technical knowledge but for me it was about how relaxed we all felt.

“Will set everything up in the conservatory and we were all just chatting and laughing and he knew just when to capture the moment.  

“I can honestly say those are the best photographs I’ve ever had taken.”

Will, who recently starred in an ITV documentary marking his father’s milestone birthday, added: “We had a lot of fun taking these shots.

“I think just having the family there made my father feel more relaxed which enabled me to capture his true vivacious personality and vibrant essence, the part of him that we are lucky enough to see every day, but is rarely seen publicly.”

The two previously unseen photographs were part of a set of new images for the re-release of an updated version of Bill’s book Life And Soul – his life lessons for leading a happy, healthy life.

News

