Danny Dyer welcomes royal couple to Albert Square in EastEnders Jubilee special

EastEnders royalty Danny Dyer welcomed the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to Albert Square in a special episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Charles and Camilla surprised the residents of Walford after Mick Carter, played by Dyer, decided to throw a street party for the Square in celebration of the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The partygoers are left in disbelief when the royal couple pull up in a car outside The Queen Vic pub, greeted by Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

Before introducing Charles and Camilla to the residents, Dyer says: “Welcome to Walford.”

In the episode, Charles is introduced to greengrocer Martin Fowler, played by James Bye who explains the history of his market stall dating back generations in his family who have lived on the Square.

Charles said: “That’s the wonderful thing about London, all the different markets and stalls where people inherit them over the generations.”

The Prince of Wales said: “You lip-read very well” when introduced to Frankie Lewis, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis, and commented: “I don’t know how you keep this lot in order,” to police officer Jack Branning, played by Scott Maslen.

Camilla shook hands with fan favourite Shrimpy, played by Ben Champniss, and “speechless” Harvey Monroe played by Ross Boatman.

She was also introduced to “legend of the square” Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker, and points out the “nice little bottle” of rum from Trinidad that Patrick is holding.

In unison, they say: “A drop a day keeps the doctor away,” causing the residents to laugh along with them.

Patrick then asks the duchess if he can interest her in a tot of rum before she leaves, to which Camilla agrees, as the cast cheer in the background.

He later asks to pour a dribble into Charles’ cup of tea, to which he replies: “I thought you’d never ask.”

The royal couple also met the soap’s iconic characters Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner, and Sonia Fowler, played by Natalie Cassidy.

At the end of the episode, Dyer’s character shares a toast to Her Majesty the Queen and “to all the people up and down the country doing exactly the same thing as us, celebrating”.

The EastEnders star discovered in 2016 that he is related to Thomas Cromwell, Edward III, William the Conqueror and Henry III during filming for Who Do You Think You Are?

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running BBC soap opera.

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the bar at the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

The special Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.