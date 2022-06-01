Search

23 Jun 2022

Danny Dyer welcomes royal couple to Albert Square in EastEnders Jubilee special

Danny Dyer welcomes royal couple to Albert Square in EastEnders Jubilee special

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jun 2022 11:25 PM

EastEnders royalty Danny Dyer welcomed the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to Albert Square in a special episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Charles and Camilla surprised the residents of Walford after Mick Carter, played by Dyer, decided to throw a street party for the Square in celebration of the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The partygoers are left in disbelief when the royal couple pull up in a car outside The Queen Vic pub, greeted by Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

Before introducing Charles and Camilla to the residents, Dyer says: “Welcome to Walford.”

In the episode, Charles is introduced to greengrocer Martin Fowler, played by James Bye who explains the history of his market stall dating back generations in his family who have lived on the Square.

Charles said: “That’s the wonderful thing about London, all the different markets and stalls where people inherit them over the generations.”

The Prince of Wales said: “You lip-read very well” when introduced to Frankie Lewis, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis, and commented: “I don’t know how you keep this lot in order,” to police officer Jack Branning, played by Scott Maslen.

Camilla shook hands with fan favourite Shrimpy, played by Ben Champniss, and “speechless” Harvey Monroe played by Ross Boatman.

She was also introduced to “legend of the square” Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker, and points out the “nice little bottle” of rum from Trinidad that Patrick is holding.

In unison, they say: “A drop a day keeps the doctor away,” causing the residents to laugh along with them.

Patrick then asks the duchess if he can interest her in a tot of rum before she leaves, to which Camilla agrees, as the cast cheer in the background.

He later asks to pour a dribble into Charles’ cup of tea, to which he replies: “I thought you’d never ask.”

The royal couple also met the soap’s iconic characters Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner, and Sonia Fowler, played by Natalie Cassidy.

At the end of the episode, Dyer’s character shares a toast to Her Majesty the Queen and “to all the people up and down the country doing exactly the same thing as us, celebrating”.

The EastEnders star discovered in 2016 that he is related to Thomas Cromwell, Edward III, William the Conqueror and Henry III during filming for Who Do You Think You Are?

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running BBC soap opera.

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the bar at the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

The special Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media