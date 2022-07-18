Search

18 Jul 2022

Free agent Okay Yokuslu returns to West Brom

West Brom have signed Turkey midfielder Okay Yokuslu as a free agent following his departure from Celta Vigo, subject to a work permit.

Yokuslu, 28, will return to the Hawthorns, where he spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan, after agreeing a three-year contract.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce told the club’s official website: “We faced fierce competition from some big clubs across Europe, but the player made it clear he wanted to return to the Albion and has his sights set firmly on the Premier League. We really are delighted to have him.”

Yokuslu, who has made 39 senior appearances for Turkey, featured in 16 games for the Baggies after first joining the club on loan from Celta Vigo in February 2021, making 15 starts.

He made over 80 appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga club, who signed him from Trabzonspor in the summer of 2018.

The Baggies have previously signed Jed Wallace, John Swift and Jayson Molumby this summer after finishing 10th last season in the Sky Bet Championship.

