28 Jul 2022

Cambridge begin life without Wes Hoolahan as they take on MK Dons at home

28 Jul 2022 5:55 PM

Cambridge begin their Sky Bet League One campaign at home to MK Dons on Saturday and in the process start life without talisman Wes Hoolahan.

The former Republic of Ireland international has been an integral player for the U’s during the past two seasons, helping them win promotion to the third tier in 2021 before he had a big hand in them consolidating last term.

Boss Mark Bonner decided to let the playmaker go at the end of the previous campaign ahead of his 40th birthday and also saw the influential Jack Iredale depart this summer after he turned down a new deal.

A number of new signings have been made, including Saikou Janneh and Brandon Haunstrup, but Mamadou Jobe is an early addition to the treatment table following an injury sustained against Norwich in pre-season.

MK Dons missed out on promotion in the play-offs last season but have gone through a huge turnover of their playing personnel.

Manager Liam Manning has let 13 players move on with Harry Darling and Scott Twine sold to Swansea and Burnley respectively for significant fees.

The Buckinghamshire-based club have made almost as many signings with 12 in total including the likes of Nathan Holland, Bradley Johnson and Will Grigg.

It means a whole host of debuts are in the pipeline for this weekend at the Abbey Stadium, especially with Daniel Harvie (knee), Tennai Watson (hamstring) and Mo Eisa (ankle) absent for the visitors.

