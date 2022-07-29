Stockport set to hand out debuts on EFL return against Barrow

Stockport have a host of new names who could make their debuts as Dave Challinor’s side prepare for their return to the EFL when they host Barrow.

Blackburn full-back James Brown is the latest arrival at Edgeley Park having joined on a season-long loan a day before the season opener.

In a summer with a high turnover of talent, the likes of Liverpool loanee goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros will be hopeful of making their bows.

Joe Lewis, Fraser Horsfall, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Akil Wright, Kyle Wootton and Callum Camps also signed for Stockport this summer to add to Challinor’s options.

A familiar face could be returning to Edgeley Park with Ben Whitfield in line to make his Barrow debut.

The winger joined from Stockport earlier in the month having helped the Hatters to the Vanarama National League title last season.

Northern Ireland international defender Sam McClelland has joined on loan from Chelsea with Pete Wild having also been busy in the transfer market.

Whitfield was the seventh permanent signing of the window as the Bluebirds look to avoid the kind of relegation scrap that almost saw them pass Stockport on their way up.