Search

30 Jul 2022

Jonson Clarke-Harris at the double as Peterborough hit back to stun Cheltenham

Jonson Clarke-Harris at the double as Peterborough hit back to stun Cheltenham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice as Peterborough hit back from two goals down to start the season with a 3-2 win at Cheltenham.

The home side, under new head coach Wade Elliott, deservedly went in 2-0 up at half-time thanks to an own goal and Alfie May’s strike.

Dan Nlundulu caused problems for Posh and he provided the low ball that was turned into his own net by Frankie Kent after 30 minutes.

May opened his account for the season with his 17th goal in his last 19 appearances, seizing on a misplaced pass from Josh Knight and rounding Lucas Bergstrom in the 39th minute.

Clarke-Harris lifted an effort on to the bar and May then forced a block from Bergstrom just before half-time.

Posh boss Grant McCann responded by making three changes, sending on Jack Marriott, Joe Ward and Ben Thompson for the start of the second half.

And it paid off with Sammie Szmodics feeling Ward, who set up Marriott to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.

Clarke-Harris levelled in emphatic fashion after a low ball from Harrison Burrows was cleared to him by defender Charlie Raglan.

Ward was the provider again in the 72nd minute as Clarke-Harris added his second to complete the turnaround.

Bergstrom made an outstanding save to deny May a leveller in the 74th minute.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media