Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich deserved more than point against Bolton

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side deserved to win the opening game of the Sky Bet League One season against Bolton at Portman Road.

Bolton began the game well and deservedly went ahead through Aaron Morley’s penalty after Leif Davis tripped Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley in the box.

Ipswich responded through Lee Evans following a clever low corner from Conor Chaplin, and the hosts were much improved after the break but could not find a winner despite chances for substitute Tyreece John-Jules and captain Sam Morsy in added time.

McKenna said of the 1-1 draw: “I thought we did more than enough to win the game. Obviously especially in the second half but even in the later stages of the first half.

“It was quite an edgy first 20 minutes, it can happen, it was understandable. No matter how much you talk about it, it’s still human emotions playing in front of a crowd that size and the build-up to the game.

“We got a really early blow with the penalty out of nothing really that to my eye was a little bit soft. The most pleasing thing from that was the response from the players and from the crowd.

“Obviously a well-worked goal for the first goal and we started to find our rhythm at the end of the first half and second half once the ball was able to stay in play for a little bit longer, and once we were able to get a little bit of flow to the game, I thought our football and our physicality really took over.

“More than enough chances to win the game of this level and it just wasn’t to be on the day but I’m sure we’ll keep improving from here.”

Bolton manager Ian Evatt said he was delighted with his side’s resilience to gain a point.

He said: “I think they shaded it second half. I think the first 35 minutes we were in control and the set-play just wobbled us a little bit, and we lost a bit of impetus and momentum.

“But our attitude and application was first-class, we showed some good resilience second half. We know we need to add some more quality, we didn’t really have enough control or possession second half and in moments of transition, when the spaces were there, we weren’t brave enough to execute.

“But credit to them, they’re a really good team and they ask you a lot of questions but we’re delighted with the point.

“I think Kieran has them really well-coached, they know their jobs, roles and responsibilities in and out of possession and there aren’t going to be too many teams who come here and get anything.”