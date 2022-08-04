Tottenham without suspended Richarlison for Southampton opener

Tottenham will be without new signing Richarlison for their Premier League opener at home to Southampton on Saturday.

The Brazilian must wait to make his Spurs debut after he was last month handed a one-match suspension for an incident with former club Everton where he threw a smoke flare into the stands after it was hurled onto the pitch.

Boss Antonio Conte is also without Oliver Skipp (heel) and will have to check on Yves Bissouma’s fitness due to a minor hamstring issue. Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are unlikely to feature, with the foursome not part of the Italian’s current plans.

Theo Walcott will miss out for Southampton due to an unspecified injury.

The former England forward has not been able to take part in pre-season so is not ready to start the campaign.

Nathan Tella remains sidelined with knee trouble, while Tino Livramento is a long-term absentee after surgery.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Lenglet, Romero, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Gil, Moura, Son, Kane.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Caballero, Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Romeu, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery, Simeu, Lavia.