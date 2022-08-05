Search

05 Aug 2022

Oli Hawkins returns from suspension for Mansfield’s home clash with Tranmere

Oli Hawkins returns from suspension for Mansfield’s home clash with Tranmere

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 2:01 PM

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will welcome Oli Hawkins back into the squad to face Tranmere after he missed the defeat at Salford through suspension.

James Perch is expected to miss out as he recovers from an injury sustained in pre-season while Kieran Wallace and Jason Law remain out.

Clough expects forward Rhys Oates to be in contention despite being injured against Salford.

Oates missed training at the start of this week but Clough expects him to face Tranmere.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon will have the same group of players from which to choose as he did for last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat by Stevenage.

Tom Davies, Kieron Morris, Joel Mumbongo and Jordan Turnbull all missed that game and are likely to sit out once again as they work their way back to match fitness.

Summer signings Ross Doohan, who spent last season on loan at Prenton Park, Neill Byrne and Reece McAlear all started against Boro and will hope to retain their places.

Fellow debutants Paul Lewis and Jon Nolan were introduced from the bench, while Rhys Hughes was included in the matchday squad, and all three will look for further involvement.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media