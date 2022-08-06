Search

06 Aug 2022

Nigel Clough hopes Mansfield win sets benchmark for rest of season

Nigel Clough hopes Mansfield win sets benchmark for rest of season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Nigel Clough believes Mansfield’s 1-0 win over Tranmere sets a benchmark for the rest of the season.

Riley Harbottle’s second-half header from Hiram Boateng’s corner proved to be the difference in a game of few clear-cut chances.

Victory saw last season’s beaten play-off finalists get their season up and running following an opening-day defeat at Salford and Clough was delighted with how things went.

“It was a good performance and a win,” said Clough. “It was really important to get the win.

“It was a very good all-round performance and the only thing that was missing was an earlier goal, or a second goal once we got ahead.

“We are trying to put our markers down and set the tone for the season as to how we are going to play, home and away.

“We saw it in too brief of glimpses at Salford but today I thought we controlled the game for long periods and deserved the victory.

“We just need a little more goal threat, which should develop in the next few weeks.

“We really should have gone on and got a second. The subs played a key role today. When you can change half your outfield team it is crucial. The new subs law is going to make a big difference.”

Tranmere had early penalty shouts waved away when Elliott Nevitt went down under pressure while Rovers almost took the lead on the half-hour after Kane Hemmings latched on to a poor backpass by Jordan Bowery.

Mansfield defender John-Joe O’Toole had an attempt cleared off the line before the hosts broke the deadlock when Harbottle headed home following Boateng’s 60th-minute corner.

Rhys Oates and Jordan Bowery had opportunities to extend Mansfield’s lead before Christy Pym made a good finger-tip save to keep out Ethan Bristow’s header and then denying Paul Lewis in the closing stages.

Clough added: “Hiram Boateng was outstanding today and he will be a fans favourite, he can make things happen and there’s a lot more to come.

“Christy Pym did his job with two good saves and kept us a clean sheet. Two chances conceded in 97 minutes, we will take that.

“It was a good goalkeeping display, he is steady and calm and has been good ever since he came in.”

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon admitted he felt gutted that his side’s effort had not been rewarded.

“I can’t fault the lads for their effort and running power,” he said.

“We had a good go and were competitive. There were moments when we can still do better with the ball and we are nowhere near where we want to get to.

“We can do better but there are plenty more positives to take this week.

“I’m gutted for the players, I think we started the second half as the better team, we had a 15-minute spell where we couldn’t quite convert but then we didn’t really create anything.

“To lose another goal to a set-piece is not good enough, we can’t be losing goals from set-pieces. To lose the goal how we did was a sore one.

“We kicked on and huffed and puffed and got behind them

“If we had had a bit more quality or fortune it could have gone our way. The players kept going and we have to keep our heads up and keep banging away at it.

“There were a lot of decent performances but we understand that we have to keep improving and we will work hard to keep improving.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media