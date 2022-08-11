Search

11 Aug 2022

Micky Mellon expected to make changes when Tranmere host Gillingham

Micky Mellon expected to make changes when Tranmere host Gillingham

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon will rotate his side again for the visit of Gillingham.

The Rovers boss made five changes for the penalty shoot-out Carabao Cup victory over Accrington, using the game to get some players up to fitness.

Defender Jordan Turnbull played his first 45 minutes of the season and striker Joel Mumbongo made his first appearance since December as a late substitute, but both are likely to be on the bench at the weekend along with defender Ben Hockenhull, who was part of the midweek squad but did not feature.

Forward Charlie Jolley, defender Tom Davies and midfielder Kieron Morris are all still absent.

Gillingham captain Stuart O’Keefe is close to a return after a knee injury which has prevented his participation so far this season.

However, midfielder Dom Jefferies is still out with a knock sustained on the opening day and is not likely to be fit until next weekend.

Midfielder Joe Gbode was an unused substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon after returning following concussion which forced him to miss last weekend.

New striker Lewis Walker made his first start in midweek but is likely to drop down to the bench again.

