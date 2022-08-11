Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit

Hull boss Shota Arveladze is still without six first-team players for his side’s home game against Norwich.

The Tigers have no new injury concerns after the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Bradford, but Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Nathan Baxter, Brandon Fleming and Dogukan Sinik are still out

Arveladze had hoped forward Longman would be available this weekend after missing the Tigers’ first three matches.

Randell Williams and Mallik Wilks both made their first starts of the season against Bradford after injury and Callum Jones is also available.

Norwich defender Sam McCallum is expected to miss out due to a foot injury.

McCallum was forced off at half-time in the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win against Birmingham and his absence would leave boss Dean Smith short of left-backs.

Fellow left-sided defender Dimi Giannoulis had already been ruled out for eight weeks after suffering ligament damage in last week’s 1-1 draw against Wigan.

Injured quartet Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Jonathan Rowe and Isaac Hayden are all likely to miss out again.