Grimsby forward Aribim Pepple eyeing first league start against Carlisle

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst could hand Aribim Pepple his first League Two start as his side hosts Carlisle on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old forward went straight into the side a day after his loan move from Luton for last week’s League Cup victory over Crewe and made the difference after coming off the bench in Saturday’s late 1-0 win over Rochdale.

Summer signing Stephen Wearne made his first league start against the early strugglers over the weekend – after completing 90 minutes in midweek – and could retain his spot as Grimsby look to extend their winning run in all competitions to three matches.

Striker John McAtee remains out until the end of the year with a shoulder problem which requires surgery.

Defender Ben Barclay could remain sidelined for Carlisle boss Paul Simpson after he sustained a knock and was absent from the squad for the draw with Swindon last time out.

Midfielder Jayden Harris, who came off the bench during that 1-1 draw, could again feature as he makes his way back following injury.

The match could come too soon for Morgan Feeney (foot), while Brennan Dickenson will be sidelined after suffering an ACL injury, with Josh Dixon and Joel Senior both recovering from injuries sustained last season.

Simpson confirmed the Blues were working on a loan target and would like the as-yet-unnamed player in his squad for the trip to Blundell Park.