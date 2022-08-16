Search

16 Aug 2022

Early Courtney Baker-Richardson effort enough as Crewe edge Sutton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 10:46 PM

An early strike from Courtney Baker-Richardson earned Crewe a 1-0 League Two success over Sutton to secure the Railwaymen’s third win in their four opening games.

Baker-Richardson, making his first league start since joining the Cheshire outfit in the summer, made the most of some fine work from Dan Agyei down the left, sliding in too meet the attacker’s low cross and prodding the ball home from close range in the 12th minute.

Earlier Harry Beautyman had failed to make the most of a wayward pass from the Crewe ranks and, when the ball fell nicely in front of goal for the Sutton midfielder, he drove his effort over the crossbar.

Agyei also set up Lachlan Brook with another fine delivery, but this time Rob Milsom was in smartly to block the on-loan Brentford winger’s effort.

Sutton offered a physical threat when they went forward and they almost made the most of some indecisive defending with Kwame Thomas forcing a handling mistake from Arthur Okonkwo as the Crewe goalkeeper came off his line. Beautyman picked up the loose ball and thrashed an effort from 20 yards onto the crossbar.

Agyei was a powerful threat for Crewe and – after the break – the former Oxford man forced Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose to tip over a thumping drive.

The visitors continued to offer a threat and Okonkwo blocked a powerful angled drive from Joe Kizzi, who also headed over late on from in front of goal.

