Nicke Kabamba at the double as Barnet go top after beating Yeovil

Barnet claimed top spot in the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win at Yeovil.
Nicke Kabamba was the Barnet hero with a second-half brace in the final quarter.
Yeovil had the best chance of the first half when Malachi Linton’s header was superbly saved by Laurie Walker in the Bees’ goal.
Kabamba put Barnet ahead after 70 minutes by steering home Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross from the right.
Barnet doubled their lead nine minutes later through Kabamba’s clever chip.
Jamie Reckord set up a grandstand finish 10 minutes from time but Barnet held on to take spot by virtue of goal difference.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.