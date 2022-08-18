Calum Butcher could miss out again as Burton take on Port Vale

Calum Butcher could miss out again when Burton host Port Vale in League One.

The midfielder sustained a groin problem in the 4-4 Accrington Stanley draw on August 13.

Terry Taylor could continue in the starting XI having slotted in for the 1-0 home defeat to Ipswich.

Deji Oshilaja will hope to keep his place having dislodged Victor Adeboyejo for the Ipswich loss.

Port Vale wing-backs Lewis Cass and Mal Benning will be ready to return after being rotated and rested.

Chris Hussey and Sammy Robinson started in the wide defensive roles for the 2-1 loss at MK Dons but could now be switched out again.

Gavin Massey was stood down from the MK Dons game as a precaution and could be back in contention.

Dave Worrall is working his way back to fitness but will not be ready to feature this weekend.