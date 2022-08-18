Search

18 Aug 2022

Timothee Dieng could be sidelined as Exeter host Cheltenham

Timothee Dieng could be sidelined as Exeter host Cheltenham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Exeter could be without Timothee Dieng for the League One visit of Cheltenham this weekend.

The midfielder took a knock in Tuesday’s victory over Wycombe and missed training on Thursday.

The Grecians will definitely be missing forward Jevani Brown, who is on international duty with Jamaica and will sit out two league matches as well as the second-round Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham.

Exeter defeated Cheltenham 7-0 in the first round of that competition but will expect to face a very different line-up in the league.

Cheltenham could again name the same side after getting on the board with a point against Fleetwood.

The Robins lost their first four matches of the season but managed a goalless draw in Lancashire on Tuesday.

The big concern is up front, with Wade Elliott’s side having now gone four matches without scoring, and on-loan Stoke forward Christian Norton is among those pushing for a chance.

Elliott reported bumps and bruises from Tuesday night but no serious issues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media