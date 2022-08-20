Search

20 Aug 2022

Dan Nlundulu helps Cheltenham claim smash-and-grab victory at Exeter

Dan Nlundulu helps Cheltenham claim smash-and-grab victory at Exeter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Cheltenham completed the ultimate smash-and-grab raid at Exeter to win 1-0 for their first victory of the Sky Bet League One season.

Exeter started brightly and fashioned a few openings for striker Sam Nombe, but he was unable to convert.

Harry Kite was denied by a smart stop from Luke Southwood, while Jack Sparkes saw his shot blocked away for a corner as the home side remained on top.

Exeter were made to pay the price for their failure to score when on top as the Robins broke the deadlock in the 56th minute as they broke down the left and crossed for Dan Nlundulu to smash the ball home from eight yards out.

Cheltenham then frustrated Exeter by slowing the game down at every opportunity, but Nlundulu almost added a second when he breezed past Josh Key and fired high from an acute angle.

Archie Collins’ deflected shot almost squeezed in at Southwood’s near post but he got down well to save, while Cheltenham’s Alfie May fired straight at Jamal Blackman from 15 yards out.

Sparkes almost levelled deep into stoppage time for Exeter, but his long-range effort was tipped over the bar by Southwood.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media