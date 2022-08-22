Search

22 Aug 2022

Paddy Lane suspended for Fleetwood’s Carabao Cup clash with Everton

Fleetwood will again be without Paddy Lane when they host Everton in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

The forward has been serving a suspension for the last two games following his red card late on in the 1-1 League One draw at Morecambe on August 13.

Cod Army boss Scott Brown also had Carlos Mendes Gomes (hamstring) unavailable for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Derby.

Darnell Johnson continues with his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Everton could hand a first start to new signing Amadou Onana after two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

There could also be a first appearance of the campaign for club captain Seamus Coleman following his recovery from a summer groin operation.

Manager Frank Lampard may also look to give minutes to the likes of Michael Keane and Allan, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Abdoulaye Doucoure are out.

It remains to be seen if there will be any involvement for Dele Alli amid uncertainty over his future.

