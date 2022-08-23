Goalkeeper Jordan Wright saves the day as Lincoln see off Barrow on penalties

Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright produced a hat-trick of penalty saves to earn the League One side a Carabao Cup shootout success at League Two Barrow after a 2-2 draw.

Wright’s heroics denied Josh Gordon, Patrick Brough and Robbie Gotts while Anthony Scully, Max Sanders and Tashan Oakley-Boothe replied for the visitors.

The Imps’ other hero was substitute Jordan Garrick, who forced spot-kicks in the second minute of stoppage time after Ben Whitfield came off the bench to fire Barrow ahead three minutes from time.

Lincoln bossed possession early on and Scully’s third goal of the season – his second in the competition – was quality and well deserved.

Former Lincoln goalkeeper Paul Farman had no chance with Scully’s curling right-footed shot.

But after chasing shadows, Barrow hit back through debut striker David Moyo after 13 minutes.

The former Hamilton Academical front man then missed a sitter as the Cumbrians took control of the tie.

Wright kept out several efforts from Billy Waters before tipping aside John Rooney’s drive from the edge of the area in first half stoppage-time.

The second half was cagier until the dramatic last 10 minutes. Whitfield looked to have won it for the home side when he converted Josh Gordon’s cross.

But Lincoln forced penalties when Garrick nipped in for a last-gasp leveller with his first goal for the club.