25 Aug 2022

Dan Barlaser should be fit for Rotherham’s game with Birmingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 5:14 PM

Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser is managing a hamstring injury ahead of the clash with Birmingham.

Barlaser, who has been the subject of a bid from Blackpool this summer, is expected to be fit but he is being monitored.

Forward Tom Eaves is pushing for his first league start of the season after making his debut in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Morecambe following a calf injury.

Wing-back Peter Kioso (groin) is out until the middle of October.

Birmingham will be without Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The striker has been handed a two-game ban for diving during last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Wigan and is set to be replaced by Troy Deeney.

Boss John Eustace says Blues have doubts over defender Marc Roberts and winger Jordan Graham, who have been rated as “touch and go”.

Midfielder Gary Gardner is back in training and could be involved in the squad, though is unlikely to start in South Yorkshire.

