Reading sign defender Naby Sarr

Reading have announced the signing of central defender Naby Sarr on a four-year deal.
The 29-year-old has signed a contract which will keep him at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the summer of 2026.
Sarr made 117 appearances for Charlton, helping them to promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in 2019, and was also a part of the Huddersfield side who went to the play-off final last campaign but has now been training with the Royals for several weeks.
Upon signing, Reading boss Paul Ince said: “Naby is a physical, powerful, experienced centre-half who is proven at this level and is definitely up for the challenge of the Championship.
“He will be a fine example for the younger centre-halves we have coming through the ranks at Reading to follow and I am very pleased he has committed the next four years of his career to what we are aiming to achieve at this club.”
