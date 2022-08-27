Search

27 Aug 2022

Early Maxim Kouogun strike enough for York to win at Maidenhead

Early Maxim Kouogun strike enough for York to win at Maidenhead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

York picked up their first victory in four games as they ran out 1-0 winners at Maidenhead.

The visitors took the lead in the 11th minute courtesy of Maxim Kouogun’s near-post header from Maziar Kouhyar’s corner.

Maidenhead threatened to force an equaliser and came close when Sam Beckwith’s effort was saved by Ethan Ross in the City goal.

York could have extended their lead straight after the break when Kouhyar saw his corner cleared back towards him and his second cross flashed across goal narrowly.

Maidenhead knocked on the door for an equaliser with chances from Beckwith but could not force a breakthrough as they fell to their third defeat of the season.

