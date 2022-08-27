Josh Hawkes and Jake Burton steer Tranmere to the points against Colchester

Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers clinched their second league win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over visitors Colchester United.

Rovers made a bright start at Prenton Park and took a fourth-minute lead through Josh Hawkes.

Jake Burton made sure of the points late on.

Tranmere burst out of the traps and Hawkes’ broke the deadlock by side-footing home a sweet volley at the far post, after Kane Hemmings had advanced past Ryan Clampin down the right and crossed.

And it was almost 2-0 in the 13th minute when Reece McAlear’s long-range low drive was spilled by Kieran O’Hara, with no Tranmere player on hand convert the rebound.

Colchester went close in the 19th minute when Alex Newby failed to connect properly with Clampin’s superb cross to the far post.

And the visitors almost equalised in the 43rd minute through Frank Nouble, his effort in the six-yard box was brilliantly blocked by Tranmere defender Neill Byrne, after Noah Chilvers had created the chance.

The second half was scrappy but Tranmere sealed victory when Burton sent a downward header home in the 83rd minute after fellow substitute Paul Lewis provided the cross.