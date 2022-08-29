Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals

Three goals in five second-half minutes earned Maidstone a 3-1 win and sent Aldershot bottom of the National League.
After a goalless first half, the visitors took a 49th-minute lead from the penalty spot as Regan Booty converted following a foul on Jack Barham.
Barham headed home two minutes later before Bivesh Gurung nodded in a third in the 54th minute.
Justin Amaluzor quickly responded with a long-range effort but could not find a way back into the game as they slipped to a fifth defeat in their six league matches this season.
