30 Aug 2022

Midfielder Mark Sykes returns to contention as Bristol City take on Huddersfield

Midfielder Mark Sykes returns to contention as Bristol City take on Huddersfield

30 Aug 2022 3:40 PM

Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes will return to the squad for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield after suspension.

The 25-year-old was sent off during the Robins’ 2-0 victory over Luton on August 16 and has sat out the last three games as a result.

City boss Nigel Pearson has insisted he will not rush Antoine Semenyo back into his starting line-up despite the striker scoring from the bench in the last two games following his return from a shin injury.

Defender Timm Klose missed Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Blackpool with a knee problem, but is yet to be ruled out, while defender Nathan Baker this week announced his retirement as a result of the head injury he suffered in November last year.

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield will have defender Tom Lees available after he missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Huddersfield through suspension.

However, he will make late decisions on midfielder Jonathan Hogg and winger Pat Jones, who both missed out at the weekend.

Hogg sat the game out with a slight groin issue and Jones was unwell, but the two men were expected to train on Tuesday.

Midfielder David Kasumu continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury, while defender Matty Pearson is still sidelined by a foot problem.

News

