Alex Neil takes charge of Stoke for the first time as Swansea visit

New Stoke boss Alex Neil will pick the team for the first time as he prepares to launch his reign against Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Sunderland head coach took up his role as Michael O’Neill’s replacement on Sunday, a day after witnessing the Potters’ 1-0 win at Blackburn from the stands, and has promised his players a clean slate.

However, the Scot has inherited a lengthy injury list with Josh Tymon, Harry Clarke, Harry Souttar, Josh Laurent and Nick Powell all sidelined.

The victory at Ewood Park was just their second of the campaign, leaving them in 17th place in the table.

Swans boss Russell Martin, who played under Neil at Norwich, will have latest arrival Armstrong Oko-Flex available for the first time.

The 20-year-old winger has joined the club on loan from Premier League West Ham and will come into contention subject to international clearance.

Defender Ben Cabango will not be involved as he sits out through suspension following his dismissal at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Striker Jamie Paterson returns to the squad after a groin injury, but defender Joel Latibeaudiere is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder.