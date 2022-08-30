Search

30 Aug 2022

Coventry welcome Gustavo Hamer back from ban for first home game of season

Mark Robins has no new injury concerns as Coventry prepare to host their first home league game of the season, with Preston the visitors to the CBS Arena.

A poor playing surface has meant the Sky Blues have not fulfilled a Championship fixture at home so far this term as they also aim for their first win of the campaign after receiving EFL clearance to resume hosting matches.

Callum O’Hare (hamstring) is still out while Gustavo Hamer is available after serving a one-match ban for his red card against Millwall.

Defender Dominic Hyam was left out of the squad that lost 3-2 at Hull and has since joined Blackburn for an undisclosed fee.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe hinted he would make changes to freshen up his side following their goalless draw at Cardiff.

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez is fit following an ankle injury and could be in contention.

Andrew Hughes will have a shoulder problem assessed ahead of the trip.

Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire are nearing returns but are more likely to be available to Lowe for Saturday’s visit of Birmingham.

