02 Sept 2022

Naby Sarr a doubt for Reading’s visit of Stoke

Naby Sarr a doubt for Reading’s visit of Stoke

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Reading defender Naby Sarr could miss the visit of Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was substituted at half-time during the club’s 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday with a calf issue.

Scott Dann will not have a chance of featuring for Reading after injuring his hamstring while working towards being fully fit.

Yakou Meite and Ovie Ejaria remain on the long-term injury list for the Berkshire club.

Stoke could have Nick Powell available for the trip to Berkshire.

The 28-year-old midfielder has not played in any matches so far this season but is nearing a return after training on Friday.

Josh Laurent – who has not played since August 13 – is edging closer to a first team return.

Manager Alex Neil, who took charge on August 28, will be hoping for a first victory in only his second match in charge.

