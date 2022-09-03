Search

03 Sept 2022

Paul Smyth hits sublime strike as league leaders Leyton Orient see off Tranmere

03 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

An own goal by Jordan Turnbull and a sublime strike from Paul Smyth gave Leyton Orient a 2-0 home win against Tranmere as the Sky Bet League Two leaders maintained their 100 per cent home record and unbeaten run.

With defences on top in the first half, the O’s got the breakthrough in the 36th minute when Smyth drilled a cross into the box from the right and, under pressure from Ruel Sotiriou, Turnbull turned the ball past his goalkeeper and into the net.

The second half proved a more open encounter as Rovers went in search of an equaliser, with Turnbull heading over in the 53rd minute from close range following Rovers’ first corner of the game.

Elliott Nevitt brought a full-length save from Lawrence Vigouroux while, at the opposite end, Ross Doohan extended himself to repel a Dan Happe effort.

There was a short delay to the game as a supporter received medical attention although the players remained on the field but, in the 85th minute, Smyth settled the game when he collected a Charlie Kelman pass and angled his shot into the far corner.

Orient’s fourth home win of the season extended their lead to three points while Tranmere are still seeking their first away win of the campaign.

