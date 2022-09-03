Search

03 Sept 2022

Bolton boss Ian Evatt tips Conor Bradley for the top

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 7:08 PM

Ian Evatt tipped Conor Bradley for the top after the Liverpool loanee made two telling contributions in Bolton’s 3-1 win over Charlton.

The 19-year-old midfielder netted Wanderers’ equaliser and then assisted for Kieran Lee to fire Bolton into a lead before half-time.

Defender George Johnston, whose error led to Charlton taking an early lead through Scott Fraser, sealed victory and a first win in three league games 15 minutes from time.

“I don’t want to build him up to fail,” said Trotters boss Evatt. “But Conor is a top player.

“He has got the attributes and more importantly the mindset and attitude to go right to the very top.

“There is a long way to go and it is competitive up there. But the type of kid he is, the family he has behind him and the attitude he has got, he has a real opportunity.

“The one thing Liverpool do is keep their players humble, hungry and hard working. We have two gems with us for now and we must enjoy them while they are here.”

Bradley, who has been joined at the University of Bolton Stadium by Anfield team-mate Owen Beck, levelled after nine minutes.

Lee’s first of the campaign put Bolton ahead after 41 minutes though it needed two fine saves by Manchester City prospect James Trafford to deny Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Charlton boss Ben Garner said: “We started well and scored a good goal. Then for the rest of the first half, it just wasn’t us.

“We didn’t commit to the way we play, we didn’t commit enough to what we had worked on all week and we conceded two poor goals.

“If you play with fear rather than bravery that’s what happens. It needs to be a lesson for all of us.

“They were not great goals scored against us but it was our problems that gave them the goals.

“We haven’t conceded more than one goal since Accrington away but our levels weren’t where they should be.

“But it was a fantastic response for the first 20-25 minutes of the second half. We had a good spell and some good opportunities and then we concede an equally poor third goal which effectively killed the game.

“It is a reality check of where we are in terms of squad depth and the amount of work we need to do on the training ground.”

News

