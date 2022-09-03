Search

03 Sept 2022

Admiral Muskwe enjoys fine debut as Fleetwood earn a point

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 8:25 PM

A debut goal for Admiral Muskwe rescued a point for Fleetwood in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wycombe.

The visitors had Garath McCleary sent off inside 10 minutes but led at the break through Anis Mehmeti, before former Wycombe striker Muskwe levelled with a poacher’s strike midway through the second half.

McCleary saw red for an off-the-ball clash with Drew Baker that left the Fleetwood defender floored and clutching his face.

But, despite being having to withstand pressure for most of the half, Wycombe had the clearer chances, with Jordan Obita twice testing keeper Jay Lynch.

The Chairboys took the lead on 39 minutes when Mehmeti received a pass out wide, raced past two defenders and curled a neat finish inside the far post.

The hosts looked far more dangerous as the second half got under way and keeper Max Stryjek saved two
Muskwe efforts, an improvised back-heel and a first-time volley.

Fleetwood’s pressure finally told on 67 minutes. A goalmouth scramble saw Joe Garner’s shot blocked but Muskwe pounced on the loose ball to score.

Either side could have hit a late winner but Lewis Wing was denied by Lynch and Fleetwood’s Promise Omochere blazed over.

