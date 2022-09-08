Sheffield United without injured Max Lowe for Rotherham clash

Sheffield United have suffered an injury blow ahead of the South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham.
Max Lowe has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury picked up during Sunday’s win at Hull and boss Paul Heckingbottom will be forced to change his system.
Veteran striker Billy Sharp has returned to training after an ankle injury and will be assessed.
The table-topping Blades are still without Ben Osborn (ankle), Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Enda Stevens (calf), John Fleck (leg) and Jayden Bogle (knee).
Rotherham can welcome back fit-again defender Cameron Humphreys.
The centre-half has missed the last two games with a hamstring complaint but has trained all week and will be in contention at Bramall Lane.
Fellow defender Grant Hall has been sidelined with a similar complaint and will be assessed.
The Millers will also check on Shane Ferguson who has a niggle.
