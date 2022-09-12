Sam Winnall set to be involved as Dino Maamria takes Burton reins against Pompey

Sam Winnall is expected to make the Burton squad for Dino Maamria’s first match in charge against Portsmouth.

Experienced striker Winnall re-joined the Brewers on a free transfer last week having been training at the club for a number of weeks.

Maamria was promoted to first-team manager following the resignation of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the start of last week and he will hope to kickstart Burton’s season after one point from seven League One matches so far.

Albion have no fresh injury or suspension concerns for the game.

Connor Ogilvie is back in contention for Portsmouth.

Ogilvie missed Pompey’s win against Peterborough as he attended the birth of his son, with Clark Robertson coming into the defence.

Boss Danny Cowley now faces a selection poser after Robertson impressed on his rare start, providing an assist in an assured display.

Denver Hume is unlikely to be involved as he continues to build up his match fitness after six months out through injury.