Rochdale wait on Liam Kelly for Leyton Orient clash

Liam Kelly is a doubt for Rochdale’s home clash with League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of Dale’s 3-3 draw with Carlisle last time out and replaced by Ethan Brierley.

Jimmy Keohane will hope to feature more prominently after making his long-awaited return from injury in that game.

Tahvon Campbell is progressing well in his return from a broken foot, while new loan signing Scott Quigley is expected to lead the line once again after scoring two and providing one assist on his debut.

Aaron Drinan is expected to continue his comeback for Orient.

Striker Drinan has recovered from a quad injury and was a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win against Tranmere last time out.

Boss Richie Wellens said: “It may be a little bit too early to see him start the game but as soon as Aaron Drinan is fully fit, he is going to be a massive player for us.”

Drinan replaced the injured Ruel Sotiriou in the early stages of the second half and a late decision will be made on the Cypriot forward’s fitness. Theo Archibald will travel with the squad but may miss the game with a calf problem.