Harrogate set to be without five players for clash with Salford

Struggling Harrogate are set to be without five players for their League Two clash with Salford on Tuesday.

Doubts remain over midfielders Alex Pattison (dead leg) and Stephen Dooley (groin) although an extra period of recuperation has given boss Simon Weaver some hope.

George Horbury is banned following his sending-off against Sutton, and he joins Josh Falkingham and George Thomson (both hamstring) on the sidelines.

Boss Weaver is set to continue to rely on versatile 32-year-old Warren Burrell to help him through his midfield crisis.

Salford hope to continue to shrug off their sluggish start to the season and make it three League Two games unbeaten.

Boss Neil Wood welcomed Conor McAleny back into his starting line-up following injury last time out and he is set to keep his place in the side.

Ash Eastham and Liam Shephard were injured for the 2-2 draw against Crawley and are expected to be sidelined once again.

Ethan Galbraith and Odin Bailey are among those pushing for promotion to the starting line-up if Wood elects to shuffle his side.