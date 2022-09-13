Search

13 Sept 2022

Alex Gilbey’s stunner snatches Stevenage victory against Newport

Alex Gilbey’s stunner snatches Stevenage victory against Newport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 10:55 PM

Alex Gilbey’s stunning strike was the difference as Stevenage beat Newport 1-0 to stay second in Sky Bet League Two.

Gilbey made the perfect impression on his home debut, pouncing on a loose ball just outside the box to side-foot the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net two minutes into the second half.

Stevenage saw most of the ball in a first half of few chances, but it was the visitors that had the better sights of goal.

James Waite saw an effort dribble wide of a post before Omar Bogle dragged his effort wide when one-on-one with Taye Ashby-Hammond.

The deadlock was broken almost immediately after the restart. Good work from Luke Norris found strike partner Jamie Reid, before the loose ball fell to Gilbey and he stroked the ball home.

The Boro failed to take a number of chances to score another in a second half they dominated, with the Exiles defence forced into a number of last-ditch blocks.

But the hosts never looked in danger of letting their lead slip as they maintained their 100 per cent record at home this season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media