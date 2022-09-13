Ryan Colclough denies Scunthorpe much-needed win

Ryan Colclough scored a late equaliser against his former club as Altrincham and Scunthorpe shared a 2-2 draw in a bottom-of-the-table National League encounter.
After an early delay when the floodlights failed, Elliot Osborne broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, converting the rebound after Chris Conn-Clark’s shot was parried by Marcus Dewhurst.
Two goals inside three second-half minutes turned the game on its head with Jacob Butterfield side-footing in an equaliser in the 65th minute for Scunthorpe’s first goal in four matches.
Scunthorpe, who went into the game on a six-match losing streak, then took the lead when Joe Nuttall made no mistake from the penalty spot after Alfie Beestin was upended.
However, Altrincham ensured a share of the spoils nine minutes from time when Colclough tapped in but they remain the only team in the division yet to win this season.
