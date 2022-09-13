Michael Flynn excited to see what Jacob Maddox can do for Walsall once fully fit

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is excited about what former Chelsea midfielder Jacob Maddox will bring to the Saddlers after he starred in their 1-1 draw with Colchester.

Maddox, a European Under-19 Championship winner with England in 2017 alongside Mason Mount and Aaron Ramsdale, inspired a Walsall revival after coming off the bench at half-time for his debut.

He played a role in Tom Knowles’ equaliser, which cancelled out Frank Nouble’s early opener for Colchester, and also set up two chances that Danny Johnson spurned.

Flynn said: “When we get him fully fit, we’ve got a player on our hands – I couldn’t start him because he hasn’t played a game since the end of last season.

“But he’s got quality – you don’t play for Chelsea and England Under-19s if you’re not a good player. He’s a very good player and I just need to get him match fit.

“He enabled us to open the play, switch the play, move the opposition around and take them out of their comfort zone. You’ve got to be brave on the ball, have courage and that’s what Jacob will do.”

Flynn was less complimentary about his side’s first-half display as lax defending enabled Nouble to scuff Colchester ahead inside two minutes.

But he was pleased by the fightback capped by Knowles’ cool finish for his first Walsall goal.

“The first half was the worst 45 minutes since I’ve been in charge,” Flynn said.

“We lost every battle and the goal we gave away was farcical.

“But what I will be positive about is the way they came out second half, the courage they had to get on the ball, to switch play, to open them up and create the chances we created.”

Colchester boss Wayne Brown was relieved to see Nouble end a league goal drought dating back almost 18 months.

“I’m pleased for Frank – he’s come back pre-season in the best shape I’ve ever seen him,” said Brown.

“His commitment and work ethic this season has been phenomenal and he’s earned the right to be in the team and I’m pleased he’s got his goal.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t get all three points.

“Their goal comes from our set-play, which is always disappointing to concede goals like that, but the changes we made in the last 10 minutes showed we wanted to go and get the three points.

“Walsall ran out of ideas in the first half and we looked a threat.

“It’s a poor goal to concede but I’m happy with the opportunities we created. I thought our performance probably warranted three points.

“Testament to the lads, we changed the formation and have had very limited time to work on the shape and roles and responsibilities within it.”